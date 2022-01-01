Stephan NOWBUTH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Le blanc mesnil 1999 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Marriott Rive Gauche St Jacques Conference Center - Employé de service communication (Communication)- Paris 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephan NOWBUTH
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Né le :
23 mai 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
NIGHT AUDIT MARRIOTT
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible