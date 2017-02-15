Stephane BAILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DE LAMARTINE- Gentilly 1968 - 1975
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Les sablettes 1975 - 1976
-
Collège Robert Schuman- Noiretable 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Bel Air- Franconville 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Youri Gagarine- Trappes 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée De La Plaine De Neauphle- Trappes 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
JPM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Avermes 1984 - 2003
-
Quincaillerie Boschat - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lamballe
COMMERCIAL POUR L'AGENCE DE WITRY LES REIMS (51)2004 - 2005
-
Pvc Design - Directeur de dÃ©partement (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Chalons en champagne 2005 - 2006
-
Illbruck Joints Et Systèmes - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Eckbolsheim
la sociÃ©tÃ© ILLBRUCK fabrique et distribue des produits d'Ã©tanchÃ©itÃ© pour le bÃ¢timent2006 - 2008
-
Boschat - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- Colombelles 2009 - maintenant
-
Quincaillerie Boschat - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Colombelles 2009 - maintenant
-
BL QUINCAILLERIE - Assistant commercial (Administratif)- Colombelles 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
51 Eme Régiment D'artillerie- Wittlich
MARECHAL DES LOGIS A L'INSTRUCTION1987 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane BAILLET
-
Vit Ã :
GIBERVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 aoÃ»t 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai 2 enfants
Profession :
Assistant-commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Burkina Faso - Cameroun - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Ghana - - - Mexique - NigÃ©ria - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Togo
-
