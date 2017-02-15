Stephane BAILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • JPM  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Avermes 1984 - 2003

  • Quincaillerie Boschat  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lamballe

    COMMERCIAL POUR L'AGENCE DE WITRY LES REIMS (51)

    2004 - 2005

  • Pvc Design  - Directeur de dÃ©partement  (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Chalons en champagne 2005 - 2006

  • Illbruck Joints Et Systèmes  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Eckbolsheim

    la sociÃ©tÃ© ILLBRUCK fabrique et distribue des produits d'Ã©tanchÃ©itÃ© pour le bÃ¢timent

    2006 - 2008

  • Boschat  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  Colombelles 2009 - maintenant

  • Quincaillerie Boschat  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Colombelles 2009 - maintenant

  • BL QUINCAILLERIE  - Assistant commercial (Administratif)

     -  Colombelles 2009 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephane BAILLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    GIBERVILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    9 aoÃ»t 1965 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai 2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Assistant-commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :