Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Hartzviller 1982 - 1986
C.e.g Hartzviller- Hartzviller 1982 - 1986
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1986 - 1987
Lycée Saint-pierre Fourier- Luneville 1987 - 1990
IFA- Strasbourg 1990 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane BARON
Vit Ã :
HOMMERT, France
NÃ© le :
29 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Stephane BARON a reconnu Caroline GEORGEL (PACATTE) sur la photo 2° azur 87/88
Stephane BARON a reconnu Stephane BARON sur la photo 2° azur 87/88
Stephane BARON a reconnu Stephane BARON sur la photo 1iere B
Stephane BARON a reconnu Stephane BARON sur la photo terminale B