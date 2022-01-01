Stéphane BLANQUART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Hellemmes Lille)- Hellemmes lille 1984 - 1988
-
Collège Carnot- Lille 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille
Terminale EN1 1ere F2 2 D61992 - 1995
-
BTS GASTON BERGER- Lille 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille
BTS technico-commercial1995 - 1997
-
CNAM- Amiens
ICSV Amiens2004 - 2006
-
Isem - Institut Supérieur Des Entreprises De Montpellier- Montpellier 2012 - 2014
-
Junia- Lille 2021 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
UNION NAUTIQUE DE LILLE- Lille 1989 - 1998
-
Aviron Saint-quentinois- Saint quentin 1998 - 1999
-
SNC- Compiegne 1999 - 2003
-
Aviron Saint-quentinois- Saint quentin 2004 - 2006
-
Club Aviron La Rochelle- La rochelle 2007 - 2007
-
AVIRON SAINTAIS- Saintes 2007 - 2008
-
C N M- Melun 2008 - 2010
-
Aviron Saint-quentinois- Saint quentin 2010 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Thery Hindrick - Commercial (Commercial)- Lambersart
commercial sédentaire1997 - 1997
-
SANELEC - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Saint quentin
acheteur fils et câble et courant faible1998 - 1999
-
CIFAP - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Coudun
technico-commercial secteur Nord Est1999 - 2004
-
T&m Hivet - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint quentin
Commercial export + qq comptes en France2004 - 2005
-
COTTINET - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Ailly sur noye
Commercial grand compte2005 - 2006
-
SPIRAL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Perigny 2006 - 2008
-
GOFFI SA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Pontault combault 2008 - 2014
-
ILLIG FRANCE - Ingenieur technico commercial (Commercial)- Evry 2015 - 2016
-
Sbc Trading - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Soissons 2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
43e Ri- Lille 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane BLANQUART
-
Vit à :
SOISSONS, France
-
Né le :
22 déc. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à ceux qui me connaissent !
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Junia à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Sbc Trading à son parcours professionnel
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Aviron Saint-quentinois à son parcours sportif
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Isem - Institut Supérieur Des Entreprises De Montpellier à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Isem à son parcours professionnel
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Illig France à son parcours professionnel
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Isem à son parcours professionnel
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Bts Gaston Berger à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane BLANQUART a ajouté Bts Gaston Berger à son parcours scolaire