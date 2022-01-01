Stéphane BLANQUART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Thery Hindrick  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lambersart

    commercial sédentaire

    1997 - 1997

  • SANELEC  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Saint quentin

    acheteur fils et câble et courant faible

    1998 - 1999

  • CIFAP  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Coudun

    technico-commercial secteur Nord Est

    1999 - 2004

  • T&m Hivet  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint quentin

    Commercial export + qq comptes en France

    2004 - 2005

  • COTTINET  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Ailly sur noye

    Commercial grand compte

    2005 - 2006

  • SPIRAL  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Perigny 2006 - 2008

  • GOFFI SA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Pontault combault 2008 - 2014

  • ILLIG FRANCE  - Ingenieur technico commercial (Commercial)

     -  Evry 2015 - 2016

  • Sbc Trading  - Gérant de société (Direction générale)

     -  Soissons 2016 - maintenant

  • Description

    Salut à ceux qui me connaissent !

  • Profession :

    Responsable commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

