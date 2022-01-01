StÃ©phane BOSC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE AGNES- Sevran 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Fénelon- Vaujours 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Evariste Galois- Sevran 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel CÃ¢ble (Alcatel Lucent)- CLICHY 1990 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane BOSC
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je me souviens très bien
Profession :
Directeur des programmes
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane BOSC a reconnu StÃ©phane BOSC sur la photo CM1
-
StÃ©phane BOSC a reconnu StÃ©phane BOSC sur la photo 3ème F