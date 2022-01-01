StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Sens)- Sens 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Restif De La Bretonne- Pont sur yonne 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Sens 1984 - 1988
-
Ulb - Université Libre De Bruxelles- Bruxelles 1988 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON
-
Vit Ã :
GARDOUCH, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Expert comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON sur la photo 3 ème A
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu GrÃ©gory DORTE sur la photo 2nde VII
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a ajoutÃ© Ulb - Université Libre De Bruxelles Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Laurent DAVID sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Herve GOMBAU sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Guillaume GALLOT sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Catherine ROBERT (CHABANCE) sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Franck BRIDOU sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Sylvain MUGOT sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Sandrine ALAGAPIN (LAUGAUDIN) sur la photo 4emeC
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Frederique BONNAMOUR (MORISSON) sur la photo 4G
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Nathalie LARCHER (AURIBAULT) sur la photo 4G
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Sandrine COMPIN sur la photo 4G
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Mary ELLIOT sur la photo 4G
-
StÃ©phane BOURGUIGNON a reconnu Nathalie LARCHER (AURIBAULT) sur la photo ?