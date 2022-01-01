StÃ©phane COLLA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- L'isle adam 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- L'isle adam 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Fragonard- L'isle adam 1982 - 1985
-
Faculté De Médecine Xavier Bichat Paris 7- Paris 1985 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane COLLA
-
Vit Ã :
LE MANS, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 juil. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Urologue
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Karine FORET-COMPARD (COMPARD) sur la photo cm2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Raphael BOUCHET sur la photo 5ème 3
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Raphael BOUCHET sur la photo 5ème 3
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Emmanuel BOUILLON sur la photo ce2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a ajoutÃ© Ecole Albert Camus Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Reine COLLA (BENCE) sur la photo CM1
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Philippe DIDIER sur la photo ce2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu StÃ©phane COLLA sur la photo ce2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Laurent RIOUX sur la photo ce2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Karine FORET-COMPARD (COMPARD) sur la photo ce2
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Olivier BOUILLON sur la photo Terminale 2B 1984
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Laurent DOUCHIN sur la photo terminale G3
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Laurent RIOUX sur la photo premiere 2b
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Raphael BOUCHET sur la photo 2nde8 lycee fragonard isle adam
-
StÃ©phane COLLA a reconnu Christophe TRINQUET sur la photo 2 sde ?