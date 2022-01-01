StÃ©phane COLLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Schnapper- Saint germain en laye 1966 - 1969
ECOLE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1968 - 1973
Collège Marcel Roby- Saint germain en laye 1973 - 1976
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1975 - 1981
COURS RASPAIL- Paris 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane COLLOT
Vit Ã :
LORIENT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marin
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Autriche - Belgique - BÃ©nin - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Canada - Chili - Chypre - Cote d'Ivoire - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Gabon - GrÃ¨ce - GuinÃ©e - Irlande - Islande - Italie - JamaÃ¯que - Lituanie - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Panama - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Turquie - Uruguay
