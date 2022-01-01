Stephane COUSIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI BARBUSSE- Gentilly 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Pierre Curie- Gentilly 1981 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane COUSIN
-
Vit à :
BOIS-D'ARCY, France
-
Né le :
12 oct. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stephane COUSIN a reconnu Stephane COUSIN sur la photo 3A
-
Stephane COUSIN a reconnu Stephane COUSIN sur la photo 6 eme
-
Stephane COUSIN a reconnu Stephane COUSIN sur la photo CE2
-
Stephane COUSIN a reconnu Stephane COUSIN sur la photo CLASSE DE MME HAOUY