Stéphane DELAMARE
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
Compagnie Anti Char 1 Db- Trier (trèves) 1994 - 1995
-
8° Groupe De Chasseurs..1° Compagnie Anti-chars.- Treves 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
ALPINE RENAULT- Dieppe 1996 - 2007
-
Veolia Propreté (Veolia) - Chauffeur (Autre)- CHAINGY 2008 - 2008
-
Cafés Legal- Le havre 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane DELAMARE
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
8 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
