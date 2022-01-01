RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Château-Thébaud dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Stéphane DELHOMMEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Chateau Thebaud)- Chateau thebaud 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Vertou 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Des Bourdonnières- Nantes 1992 - 1995
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1995 - 1997
-
ESIG- Nantes 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
PROSERVIA- Carquefou 1999 - 2000
-
ASTON- Velizy villacoublay 2000 - 2001
-
Progi-ouest- Saint herblain 2002 - maintenant
-
Sejourne - Informaticien (Informatique)- Challans 2005 - 2005
-
PROGINOV - Informaticien (Informatique)- La chevroliere 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane DELHOMMEAU
-
Vit à :
CHATEAU THEBAUD, France
-
Né en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Réseaux
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible