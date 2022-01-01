RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Augea dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN ZAY- Besancon
LE FILS DE L'INSTIT....de ce21974 - 1981
-
Collège Proudhon- Besancon 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Jules Haag- Besancon
bac F11987 - 1989
-
Lycée Viette- Montbeliard
BTS MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIEL1989 - 1991
Parcours club
-
ASPTT- Besancon
stoppeur1978 - 1987
-
ASPTT- Besancon 1987 - 1989
-
Volley Club- Thise
crÃ©ateur du thise volley ball club avec sophie bianchi et armelle petolas....1993 - 1996
-
Sapeur Pompier Volontaire- Cousance 1997 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 125 Commando De L'air- Istres
la 91/10 la premiÃ¨re Ã ne faire que 10 mois...1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Valeo Vision (Valeo)- BOBIGNY 1993 - 1993
-
SOLETCO NORD EST - FOREUR....ET HOMME A TOUT FAIRE (Autre)- Besancon 1994 - 1997
-
COMMUNE DE COUSANCE - Responsable d'Ã©quipe (Technique)- Cousance 1997 - 2002
-
Sie Du Revermont - Responsable de service (Technique)- Montmorot 2002 - 2018
-
Siea Beaufort Ste Agnès - Responsable technique (Technique)- Beaufort 2009 - 2012
-
Ville De Lons Le Saunier (39) - Responsable production eau et assainissement (Technique)- Lons le saunier 2018 - 2019
-
Ecla Espace Communautaire Lons Agglomération - Responsable eau potable et production assainissement (Technique)- Lons le saunier 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane DEMAIMAY
-
Vit Ã :
AUGEA, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 dÃ©c. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Alors quoi de neuf à tous les "vieux" que j'ai connu...
Profession :
Responsable rÃ©seau eau/assainissement
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
