Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Moult 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Maîtrise Notre Dame- Douvres la delivrande 1984 - 1989
-
Cours Notre-dame- Douvres la delivrande 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Les Tales- Valentigney 1991 - 1992
-
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE CONDORCET- Belfort 1992 - 1993
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Ubisoft - Développeur (Informatique)- MONTREUIL 1995 - 1995
-
CRYO INTERACTIVE - Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 1995 - 1999
-
DARKWORKS STUDIOS - Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - 2001
-
CORE DESIGN - Développeur (Informatique)- Derby 2001 - 2006
-
Ubisoft - Développeur (Informatique)- MONTRÉAL 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
RANE- Velizy villacoublay 1996 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane DENIS
-
-
Né le :
14 févr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Www dot execom dot realtech-vr dot com
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire