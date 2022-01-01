Stéphane DENIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ubisoft  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  MONTREUIL 1995 - 1995

  • CRYO INTERACTIVE  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1995 - 1999

  • DARKWORKS STUDIOS  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1999 - 2001

  • CORE DESIGN  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Derby 2001 - 2006

  • Ubisoft  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  MONTRÉAL 2005 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • RANE

     -  Velizy villacoublay 1996 - 1996

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Www dot execom dot realtech-vr dot com

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :