Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Rostand (Bourgoin Jallieu)- Bourgoin jallieu 1980 - 1983
Collège Champ Fleuri- Bourgoin jallieu 1983 - 1989
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1989 - 1992
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 1992 - 1994
Bts Com' Des Entreprises- Grenoble 1994 - 1998
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
UNIDIRECT SA - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Lyon 2000 - 2002
Groupe Hersant Média - Paruvendu - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Lyon 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stéphane DEVAUX
Vit à :
BOURGOIN JALLIEU, France
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet marketing
Situation familiale :
en union libre