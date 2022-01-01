RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã ClamartLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Clamart
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU PARC DE DIANE- Jouy en josas 1979 - 1982
-
ECOLE CHARRIERE BLANCHE- Ecully 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Laurent Mourguet- Ecully 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Lyon 1986 - 1988
-
Jean-perrin- Saint cyr au mont d'or 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1988 - 1992
-
Université De Versailles Saint-quentin-en-yvelines- Versailles
DEUG A1992 - 1995
-
Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancées (Epita)- Le kremlin bicetre 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Ernst & Young (Capgemini) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Consultant SystÃ¨me Windows1998 - 2005
-
Bouygues Telecom - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
Architecte en infrastructures2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane DEVILLEBICHOT
-
Vit Ã :
CLAMART, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 janv. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sdevillebichot@gmail.com
Profession :
Responsable pÃ´le rÃ©alisation IP
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
-
