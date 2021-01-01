Stephane DEVISE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCOIS DALLET- Nantes 1973 - 1978
-
Collège La Noe Lambert- Nantes 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée La Colinière- Nantes
G21983 - 1987
-
Lycée La Colinière- Nantes
Informatique1987 - 1989
Parcours club
-
SMD- Nantes 1978 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Ciel Informatique - Programmeur (Informatique)- Nantes 1989 - 1990
-
Chu Nantes- Nantes 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane DEVISE
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
