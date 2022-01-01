Stephane DORAS (DORAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Prairie (Montbeliard)- Montbeliard 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Montbeliard 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Doras Info90 - Dépanneur informatique (Informatique)- Trevenans 2017 - maintenant
-
PEUGEOT SOCHAUX - Cariste (Production)- Sochaux 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane DORAS (DORAS)
-
Vit à :
CHATENOIS-LES-FORGES, France
-
Né le :
30 nov. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Saluts a tous et toutes
Profession :
Magasinier cariste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
