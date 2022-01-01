RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Verneuil-en-Halatte dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institution Sainte-marie Beaucamps- Beaucamps ligny 1969 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
41 Rt- Senlis 1983 - 1988
-
51 Rt- Compiegne 1988 - 1997
-
41 Rt- Senlis 1997 - 2003
-
42°rt- Laval 2003 - 2004
-
Stef Jardins Services - Paysagiste (Autre)- Verneuil en halatte 2005 - 2011
-
Halatte Paysages Et Stef Jardins Services - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Verneuil en halatte 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane DUBREUCQ
-
Vit à :
VERNEUIL EN HALATTE, France
-
Né le :
24 juin 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Paysagiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
