Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Enfant Jésus - Saint Gabriel- Tourcoing 1962 - 1967
Collège Saint-gabriel- Tourcoing 1968 - 1972
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1971 - 1973
CET RUE DE LILLE- Tourcoing 1973 - 1975
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Henin beaumont 1975 - 1977
Parcours club
SAINT MICHEL TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1963 - 1972
U S TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1972 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
SYLVAGREG - Technicien économie de la construction (Technique)- Tourcoing 1978 - 1980
Ophlm De La Cudl - Adjoint technique (Autre)- Lille 1980 - 1990
Région Nord Pas De Calais - Ingénieur Principal (Technique)- Lille 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stephane DUQUESNOY
Vit à :
VENDEVILLE, France
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retrouver 2 copains de lycée perdus de vue depuis 40 ans
Chargé de projets
marié(e)
2