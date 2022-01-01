Stephane EPIARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Lucien Febvre- Saint amour 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Sacré Coeur- Bourg en bresse 1984 - 1987
-
INSTITUT PITIOT- Lyon 1987 - 1989
-
IFAG- Lyon 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Hypermarché Continent Lyon - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Lyon 1992 - 1998
-
Système U - MONITEUR FRAIS (Commercial)- MULHOUSE 1998 - 1999
-
Super U (Système U) - Directeur de magasin (Commercial)- VINZIER 1999 - 2008
-
Super U (Système U) - PDG (Direction générale)- ARLANC 2008 - 2022
-
Super U Craponne Sur Arzon - Pdg (Direction générale)- Craponne sur arzon 2014 - 2022
-
Uexpress Ceyzeriat - PDG (Direction générale)- Ceyzeriat 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane EPIARD
-
Vit à :
ARLANC, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Uexpress Ceyzeriat à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Super U Craponne Sur Arzon à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Super U Arlanc à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Super U Vinzier à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Centrale Systeme U Est à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Hypermarché Continent Lyon à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Ifag à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Institut Pitiot à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Lycée Sacré Coeur à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane EPIARD a ajouté Collège Lucien Febvre à son parcours scolaire