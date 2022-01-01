Stéphane ERNOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Stéphane ERNOUX n'a pas encore renseigné son parcours

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    "When I die, I want to die like my grandmother who died peacefully in her sleep. Not screaming like all the passengers in her car."

  • Profession :

    Philosophe

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages