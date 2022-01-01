Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Noisy-le-Grand dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

StÃ©phane EVEILLÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • SCINTILLA  - Stagiaire (Technique)

     -  Solothurn 1996 - 1996

  • Sagem  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  CERGY 1997 - 1997

  • SEGIME  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1997 - 1997

  • Schlumberger Limited  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MONTROUGE 1998 - 2001

  • Bnp Paribas  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2001 - 2002

  • Bnp Paribas  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MONTREUIL 2002 - 2011

  • Bnp Paribas

     -  PARIS 2011 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis maintenant père de Simon, né en 2002, Guillaume, né en 2004 et Yann, né en 2007.

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :