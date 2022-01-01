RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Noisy-le-Grand dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Marie-noël- Gondecourt
PS, MS, GS1976 - 1979
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Gondecourt)- Gondecourt
CP, CE1, CE2, CM11979 - 1983
-
ECOLE IGNAUVAL- Sainte adresse
CM21983 - 1984
-
Collège La Hève- Sainte adresse
6eB, 5eB, 4eB1984 - 1987
-
Collège Des Toupets- Vaureal
3e11987 - 1988
-
Lycée Camille Claudel- Vaureal
2nde5, 1Ã¨reS1, TC11988 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-louis- Paris
Sup2, M4, M41991 - 1994
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'électronique Et De Ses Applications- Cergy 1994 - 1997
Parcours club
-
CONSERVATOIR- Cergy 1987 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
SCINTILLA - Stagiaire (Technique)- Solothurn 1996 - 1996
-
Sagem - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- CERGY 1997 - 1997
-
SEGIME - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Paris 1997 - 1997
-
Schlumberger Limited - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTROUGE 1998 - 2001
-
Bnp Paribas - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2001 - 2002
-
Bnp Paribas - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTREUIL 2002 - 2011
-
Bnp Paribas- PARIS 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane EVEILLÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
NOISY LE GRAND, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis maintenant père de Simon, né en 2002, Guillaume, né en 2004 et Yann, né en 2007.
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
