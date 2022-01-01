StÃ©phane FAIVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • CSE EUVILLE

     -  Euville

    Allier gauche (steph55000 hot mail fr)

    1982 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

  • Garage Faivre  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Commercy

    Aprentissage Meccanique et peinture automobile

    1984 - 1988

  • TRANSPORT REGIOTRANS  - Chauffeur (Autre)

     -  Void vacon

    Chauffeur livreur

    1989 - 1991

  • EVOBUS  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Ligny en barrois

    Peintre en carrosserie

    1991 - 1997

  • SURTEMA  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Hambach

    Peintre retoucheur et chef d'Ã©quipe

    1997 - 2000

  • JIGE INTERNATIONAL  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Revigny sur ornain

    Peintre

    2000 - 2009

  • Meuse Metal  - Peintre (Production)

     -  Revigny sur ornain 2013 - 2015

  • Safran Aero Composite  - Peintre (Production)

     -  Commercy 2016 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • Cm-62

     -  Verdun

    Atelier mÃ©cannique et chauffeur PL

    1988 - 1989

  • 2 Rch

     -  Verdun

    Mes classe puis le permis poid lourd .

    1988 - 1988

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane FAIVRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    VARNEY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 fÃ©vr. 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'attend de vos nouvelle !?

  • Profession :

    Peintre aÃ©ronautique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :