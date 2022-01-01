StÃ©phane FAIVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Municipal- Ville issey
CP au CM 11972 - 1977
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Du Chateau (Commercy)- Commercy
CM 21977 - 1978
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy
6Â°3 => 5Â°4 => 4Â°41979 - 1982
-
Lycée Emile Levassor- Dombasle sur meurthe 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Emile Levassor- Dombasle sur meurthe
CAP Carrosserie mon Email sur ma photo de classe1982 - 1985
-
CFA LOUIS PRIOUX- Bar le duc 1985 - 1988
-
Centre D'apprentissage- Bar le duc
Deux annÃ©es en mÃ©ccanique et un an en peinture auto .1985 - 1988
Parcours club
-
CSE EUVILLE- Euville
Allier gauche (steph55000 hot mail fr)1982 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Garage Faivre - Ouvrier (Production)- Commercy
Aprentissage Meccanique et peinture automobile1984 - 1988
-
TRANSPORT REGIOTRANS - Chauffeur (Autre)- Void vacon
Chauffeur livreur1989 - 1991
-
EVOBUS - Ouvrier (Production)- Ligny en barrois
Peintre en carrosserie1991 - 1997
-
SURTEMA - Ouvrier (Production)- Hambach
Peintre retoucheur et chef d'Ã©quipe1997 - 2000
-
JIGE INTERNATIONAL - Ouvrier (Production)- Revigny sur ornain
Peintre2000 - 2009
-
Meuse Metal - Peintre (Production)- Revigny sur ornain 2013 - 2015
-
Safran Aero Composite - Peintre (Production)- Commercy 2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane FAIVRE
-
Vit Ã :
VARNEY, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 fÃ©vr. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'attend de vos nouvelle !?
Profession :
Peintre aÃ©ronautique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Portugal
Canada - Fidji - Madagascar - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - RÃ©publique Dominicaine
