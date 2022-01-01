RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Toulouse dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
StÃ©phane FAUBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LEON BERLAND- Limoges 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Guy De Maupassant- Limoges 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1982 - 1986
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Limoges 1987 - 1989
Parcours club
-
Sc Verneuil/vienne- Verneuil sur vienne 1973 - 1986
-
CVSP LAC DE ST PARDOUX- Limoges 1982 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Etat-major- Limoges 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Steria- TOULOUSE 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane FAUBERT
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu StÃ©phane FAUBERT sur la photo CP ou CE1
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu StÃ©phane FAUBERT sur la photo Sans titre
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu StÃ©phane FAUBERT sur la photo 15ème CRS
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Didier DUFOUR sur la photo TG3 - 2
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Hugues CARLES sur la photo Terminale H (1985-1986)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Muriel CLUZEAU sur la photo Terminale H (1985-1986)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Thierry BRISSAUD sur la photo Terminale H (1985-1986)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Serge DUCHER sur la photo Terminale H (1985-1986)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Serge DUCHER sur la photo 1ere H2 (1984-1985)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Fabrice MOMART sur la photo 1ere H2 (1984-1985)
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu StÃ¨ve BOULESTEIX sur la photo 1ère H
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu StÃ©phane FAUBERT sur la photo 1ère H
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Stephane NEGRIER sur la photo 1ère H
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Laurent JOYEUX sur la photo 1ère H
-
StÃ©phane FAUBERT a reconnu Fabrice MOMART sur la photo 1ère H