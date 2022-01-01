Stephane FELLAH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ima/geo  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Directeur technique. Ingenieur en chef

    1994 - 1997

  • MAPS GEOSYSTEMS  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  Sharjah

    Directeur du centre de production de photogrammetrie numerique a Sharjah (Emirats Arabes Unis)

    1997 - 1999

  • Pci Geomatics Inc  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Toronto

    Photogrammetry expert - Web Chief Architect of PCI Geomatics.

    1999 - 2001

  • Pci Geomatics Inc.  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Ottawa

    Web Chief Architect of PCI Geomatics.

    2001 - 2004

  • IMAGE MATTERS LLC  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Washington dc

    Directeur des produits informatiques. Expert de technologie du web semantique geospatiale. Ingenieur en chef senior.

    2004 - 2009

  • Smartrealm Llc  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Leesburg

    Spin-off de ImageMatters LLC specialise dans les technologies du web semantique geospatial et business Intelligence. Nous sommes 3 partenaires. Notre CEO est le createur de Mapquest, ex-CEO de Webraska et ex-VP de Navteq.

    2009 - 2012

  • IMAGE MATTERS LLC  - Chief Knowledge Scientist- Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Washington dc 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane FELLAH

  • Vit à :

    WASHINGTON DC, Etats-Unis

  • Né le :

    15 août 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis directeur informatique specialise dans le web semantique et information geographique. J'habite depuis 14 ans dans la banlieue de Washington D.C, Etats-Unis. Avant cela, j'habitais 5 ans au Canada, et 3 ans a Dubai.

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur en Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    6

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :