Stephane FELLAH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Catholique (Riedseltz)- Riedseltz 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Otfried- Wissembourg 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Polyvalent Stanislas- Wissembourg
Bac C1984 - 1988
-
EPA- Montbonnot saint martin
Mathematiques Superieures et Speciales P1988 - 1991
-
EERIE- Nimes
Diplome d'ingenieur en informatique et Electronique. Specialite Imagerie numerique1991 - 1994
-
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier
DEA Imagerie Numerique1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Ima/geo - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris
Directeur technique. Ingenieur en chef1994 - 1997
-
MAPS GEOSYSTEMS - Directeur de production (Production)- Sharjah
Directeur du centre de production de photogrammetrie numerique a Sharjah (Emirats Arabes Unis)1997 - 1999
-
Pci Geomatics Inc - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Toronto
Photogrammetry expert - Web Chief Architect of PCI Geomatics.1999 - 2001
-
Pci Geomatics Inc. - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Ottawa
Web Chief Architect of PCI Geomatics.2001 - 2004
-
IMAGE MATTERS LLC - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Washington dc
Directeur des produits informatiques. Expert de technologie du web semantique geospatiale. Ingenieur en chef senior.2004 - 2009
-
Smartrealm Llc - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Leesburg
Spin-off de ImageMatters LLC specialise dans les technologies du web semantique geospatial et business Intelligence. Nous sommes 3 partenaires. Notre CEO est le createur de Mapquest, ex-CEO de Webraska et ex-VP de Navteq.2009 - 2012
-
IMAGE MATTERS LLC - Chief Knowledge Scientist- Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Washington dc 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane FELLAH
-
Vit à :
WASHINGTON DC, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
15 août 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis directeur informatique specialise dans le web semantique et information geographique. J'habite depuis 14 ans dans la banlieue de Washington D.C, Etats-Unis. Avant cela, j'habitais 5 ans au Canada, et 3 ans a Dubai.
Profession :
Ingenieur en Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Christophe BOITAUD sur la photo suivante
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Stéphane ANDRIEUX sur la photo suivante
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Christophe BOITAUD sur la photo Classes Preparatoires AIR II P
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Stephane FELLAH sur la photo Classes Preparatoires AIR II P
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Stephane FELLAH sur la photo suivante
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Cédric BAGLIONI sur la photo suivante
-
Stephane FELLAH a créé l'album photo Promotion 41 EPA (1988-1991)
-
Stephane FELLAH a ajouté IMAGE MATTERS LLC à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane FELLAH a reconnu Stephane FELLAHI sur la photo Terminale C 1987-1988