RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Menthon-Saint-Bernard dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Stephane FILLASTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Rue Des Perchamps Pairs 16- Paris 1973 - 1975
-
Collège Molière- Lyon 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée International- Saint germain en laye 1984 - 1986
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1986 - 1989
-
IUT DE PARIS XVI- Paris 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane FILLASTRE
-
Vit à :
MENTHON SAINT BERNARD, France
-
Né le :
3 mars 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stephane FILLASTRE a ajouté LYCEE MARCEL ROBY à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane FILLASTRE a ajouté Lycée International à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane FILLASTRE a ajouté IUT DE PARIS XVI à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane FILLASTRE a ajouté Collège Molière à son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane FILLASTRE a ajouté Ecole Maternelle Rue Des Perchamps Pairs 16 à son parcours scolaire