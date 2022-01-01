Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Menthon-Saint-Bernard dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Stephane FILLASTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane FILLASTRE

  • Vit à :

    MENTHON SAINT BERNARD, France

  • Né le :

    3 mars 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages