Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Vincent La Tourtiere (Millery)- Millery 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-thomas D'aquin- Saint genis laval 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-thomas D'aquin- Oullins 1993 - 1996
-
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Lyon (Insa)- Villeurbanne 1996 - maintenant
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1998 - 2001
Parcours club
-
BDE INSA DE LYON- Villeurbanne
CDP, CDA, Responsable CDA, vice-président1996 - maintenant
-
ASCIL- Villeurbanne
Responsable communication2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
VIVALIS - Webmaster (Informatique)- Rillieux la pape 2000 - 2000
-
APPIA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeurbanne 2000 - 2001
-
Scynexis, Inc. - Développeur (Informatique)- Durham 2002 - 2002
-
Département Informatique Insa Lyon - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeurbanne 2002 - 2003
-
IGC INTERNATIONAL GLOBAL CONCEPT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2004 - 2006
-
IGC INTERNATIONAL GLOBAL CONCEPT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Garches 2004 - 2006
-
Centre Hospitalier Montelimar - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montelimar 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane GARCIN
-
Vit à :
MONTELIER, France
-
Né le :
11 févr. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après de nombreuses années autour de Lyon, j'ai migré un peu plus au Sud...
@+ pour ceux qui souhaitent me contacter...
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)