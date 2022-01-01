RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Château-Landon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Stephane GERMAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole J Joubert (Chateau Landon)- Chateau landon 1979 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Phocomex- Nemours 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane GERMAIN
-
Vit à :
CHATEAU LANDON, France
-
Né le :
27 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur p.l
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1