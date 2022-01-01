Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MATY  - Bijoutier (Production)

     -  Besancon 1979 - 1982

  • Franche ComtÃ© (Crédit Agricole)  - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)

     -  BESANCON 1983 - 1992

  • AGF  - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)

     -  BESANCON 1992 - 1999

  • PrÃ©voyance (Gan)  - Inspecteur commercial (Commercial)

     -  BESANCON 2000 - 2002

  • Aviva  - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Autre)

     -  BESANCON 2003 - 2003

  • Discothèque Les Tonnelles  - EmployÃ© de discothÃ¨que (Autre)

     -  Besancon 2006 - 2007

  • POLYMONT

     -  La celle saint cloud

    Essayeur de la nouvelle 308

    2007 - 2007

  • Bertocchi  - Ã©lectricien (Technique)

     -  Besancon 2007 - 2007

  • PRO BTP

     -  Besancon 2007 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane GRENOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    BONNEVENT VELLOREILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Divorcé, j''habite en Franche-Comté,à côté de Besançon.

  • Profession :

    Conseiller caisse de retraite du BTP

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

