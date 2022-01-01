RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bonnevent-Velloreille dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Le perreux sur marne 1963 - 1969
ECOLE ALBERT DE MUN- Nogent sur marne 1964 - 1969
Ecole Technique Privée De Bijouterie-joaillerie De La Rue Du Louvres- Paris 1976 - 1978
Ecole Hbjo Besancon 25000- Besancon 1981 - 1982
AFPA- Besancon
Electricien d'Ã©quipement2006 - 2006
Parcours militaire
STETTEN AKM- Stetten 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
MATY - Bijoutier (Production)- Besancon 1979 - 1982
Franche ComtÃ© (Crédit Agricole) - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- BESANCON 1983 - 1992
AGF - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)- BESANCON 1992 - 1999
PrÃ©voyance (Gan) - Inspecteur commercial (Commercial)- BESANCON 2000 - 2002
Aviva - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Autre)- BESANCON 2003 - 2003
Discothèque Les Tonnelles - EmployÃ© de discothÃ¨que (Autre)- Besancon 2006 - 2007
POLYMONT- La celle saint cloud
Essayeur de la nouvelle 3082007 - 2007
Bertocchi - Ã©lectricien (Technique)- Besancon 2007 - 2007
PRO BTP- Besancon 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane GRENOT
Vit Ã :
BONNEVENT VELLOREILLE, France
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé, j''habite en Franche-Comté,à côté de Besançon.
Profession :
Conseiller caisse de retraite du BTP
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
