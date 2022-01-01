Stéphane GRILLOT

Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours associatif

Parcours entreprise

  • CABLE AND WIRELESS  - Webmaster (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Webmaster de l'intranet, en alternance (dans le cadre d'un contrat de qualification en PAO-Multimédia)

    2000 - 2001

  • MOLLY PATERSON  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    Coursier et cuisinier

    2000 - 2001

  • TAVEM  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre

    Reporting et production de tableaux de bord

    2001 - 2002

  • SOGEA CONSTRUCTION  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    Technicien de maintenance et réseau, en alternance.

    2002 - 2002

  • Pizza Hut  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  RUEIL MALMAISON

    Coursier

    2002 - 2003

  • LANGAGE FORUM  - Employé administratif (Administratif)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    Secrétariat, prise de rendez-vous, supervision des cours.

    2003 - 2003

  • MADNET  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Responsable d'un cybercafé, maintenance des postes, formation/initiation.

    2003 - 2004

  • SURCOUF  - Vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg

    Vendeur au rayon ordinateurs portables.

    2003 - 2003

  • Lidl  - Employé (Autre)

     -  STRASBOURG 2004 - 2005

  • ALCANET INTERNATIONAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden

    Administration réseau et développement, en alternance.

    2005 - 2007

  • Ecole Nationale D'administration  - Administrateur système (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    2009 - 2012

  • Alyotech Technologies  - Ingénieur d'étude (Informatique)

     -  Antony

    Administrateur VMware

    2012 - 2013

  • BULL  - Ingénieur système (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Administrateur Avamar/Networker

    2013 - 2013

  • Cti Strasbourg  - Administrateur système (Informatique)

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden

    Administrateur AIX, SAN et Solaris

    2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stéphane GRILLOT

  • Vit à :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • Né le :

    25 mars 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous et n'hésitez pas à me contacter !

  • Profession :

    Administrateur système

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Australie - Danemark - Finlande - Inde - Irlande - Islande - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Suède - Terres australes et antarctiques françaises