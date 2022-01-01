Stéphane GRILLOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Joseph (Verdun)- Verdun 1983 - 1986
Ecole Commandant Galland (Verdun)- Verdun 1986 - 1990
Ecole Primaire Française- Villingen 1990 - 1992
Collège Robert Schuman- Donaueschingen 1992 - 1995
Collège Marcel Pagnol - Autre- Rueil malmaison 1995 - 1996
Lycée Professionnel Louise Michel - Autre- Nanterre 1996 - 2000
Lycée Richelieu - Autre (Enseignement professionnel)- Rueil malmaison
Contrat de qualification en PAO-Multimédia (Greta 92)2001 - 2002
Cesi-est- Lingolsheim
Diplôme de Technicien Supérieur en Maintenance et Support Informatique2005 - 2007
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg
Licence professionnelle systèmes informatiques et logiciels option administration de réseaux et services.2008 - 2008
UFR FRANCHE COMTE- Besancon
Préparation de master "Informatique et applications avancées", à distance.2011 - 2012
Cnam Grand Est- Strasbourg
Préparation du diplôme d'ingénieur en informatique (en cours du soir)2019 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
A.l.i.r.e.- Rueil malmaison 1998 - 1999
A.j.p.a.- Rueil malmaison 1999 - 2001
-
Les Restos Du Cœur- Strasbourg 2005 - 2006
Super-h- Strasbourg
CEO2009 - 2020
La Station Lgbti- Strasbourg
Responsable informatique2017 - 2018
Antidote-europe- Paris 2019 - maintenant
Croix Rouge Française- Strasbourg
Secouriste2019 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
CABLE AND WIRELESS - Webmaster (Informatique)- Paris
Webmaster de l'intranet, en alternance (dans le cadre d'un contrat de qualification en PAO-Multimédia)2000 - 2001
MOLLY PATERSON - Ouvrier (Production)- Rueil malmaison
Coursier et cuisinier2000 - 2001
TAVEM - Développeur (Informatique)- Nanterre
Reporting et production de tableaux de bord2001 - 2002
SOGEA CONSTRUCTION - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison
Technicien de maintenance et réseau, en alternance.2002 - 2002
Pizza Hut - Ouvrier (Production)- RUEIL MALMAISON
Coursier2002 - 2003
LANGAGE FORUM - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Rueil malmaison
Secrétariat, prise de rendez-vous, supervision des cours.2003 - 2003
MADNET - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Responsable d'un cybercafé, maintenance des postes, formation/initiation.2003 - 2004
SURCOUF - Vendeur (Commercial)- Strasbourg
Vendeur au rayon ordinateurs portables.2003 - 2003
Lidl - Employé (Autre)- STRASBOURG 2004 - 2005
ALCANET INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Illkirch graffenstaden
Administration réseau et développement, en alternance.2005 - 2007
Ecole Nationale D'administration - Administrateur système (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Alyotech Technologies - Ingénieur d'étude (Informatique)- Antony
Administrateur VMware2012 - 2013
BULL - Ingénieur système (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Administrateur Avamar/Networker2013 - 2013
Cti Strasbourg - Administrateur système (Informatique)- Illkirch graffenstaden
Administrateur AIX, SAN et Solaris2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stéphane GRILLOT
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
Né le :
25 mars 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous et n'hésitez pas à me contacter !
Profession :
Administrateur système
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
