StÃ©phane HAVET est sur Copains d'avant.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Centre R&d Friskies

     -  Aubigny 2001 - 2001

  • ELICITYL  - Directeur OpÃ©rationnel Adjoint (Production)

     -  Grenoble 2003 - 2015

  • Amoeba  - Responsable Production (Production)

     -  Chassieu 2015 - 2018

  • IMPROJET  - IngÃ©nieur Gestion de Projets

     -  Lyon 2018 - 2019

  • EKIUM  - Chef de Projet TCE

     -  Lyon 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane HAVET

  • Vit Ã  :

    LYON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    14 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet TCE

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages