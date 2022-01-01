StÃ©phane HAVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Fontaine Grands (Arras)- Arras 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Saint nicolas 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Lazare Carnot- Arras 1992 - 1995
-
Cpge Lycée Robespierre- Arras 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Robespierre- Arras 1995 - 1998
-
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux 1998 - 1999
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1999 - 2000
-
Faculté Des Sciences- Nancy 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
HARMONIE DE SAINT NICOLAS- Saint nicolas 1989 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre R&d Friskies- Aubigny 2001 - 2001
-
ELICITYL - Directeur OpÃ©rationnel Adjoint (Production)- Grenoble 2003 - 2015
-
Amoeba - Responsable Production (Production)- Chassieu 2015 - 2018
-
IMPROJET - IngÃ©nieur Gestion de Projets- Lyon 2018 - 2019
-
EKIUM - Chef de Projet TCE- Lyon 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane HAVET
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
14 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet TCE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
