RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Guerville dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN ET PAUL FORT- Aubergenville 1974 - 1977
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN ET PAUL FORT- Aubergenville 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Aubergenville 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Mantes la jolie 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
CSMAE- Aubergenville 1977 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE DE POLICE- Sens 1989 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
La Plateforme Du Batiment- Nice 2000 - 2003
-
La Plateforme Du Batiment- Pierrelaye 2003 - 2004
-
La Plateforme Du Batiment- Buchelay 2004 - 2008
-
La Plateforme Du Bâtiment ( Siège )- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU
-
Vit Ã :
GUERVILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A la recherche d'anciens ami(e)s
Profession :
Stock Manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU a reconnu StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU sur la photo 5e1
-
StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU a reconnu Carl ALENTADO sur la photo 4e3
-
StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU a reconnu StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU sur la photo 4.7 1985/86
-
StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU a reconnu StÃ©phane HERBRETEAU sur la photo 4ème 7