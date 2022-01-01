RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Fontenay-sous-Bois dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Bascan- Rambouillet 1965 - 1971
Parcours club
-
TCR- Rambouillet 1975 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
VAMO - Cadre Commercial (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 1980 - 1983
-
Sucre Union - Daddy - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1983 - 1988
-
Sucrerie D'origny Sainte Benoite - Cadre Commercial (Commercial)- Origny sainte benoite 1988 - 2003
-
Tereos - Cadre Commercial (Commercial)- LILLE 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane JANEAULT
-
Vit Ã :
FONTENAY-SOUS-BOIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Chypre - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Irlande - Italie - Madagascar - Maroc - Mauritanie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises
-
StÃ©phane JANEAULT a reconnu StÃ©phane JANEAULT sur la photo 4éme
-
StÃ©phane JANEAULT a ajoutÃ© Sucre Union - Daddy Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phane JANEAULT a ajoutÃ© Sucre Union - Daddy Ã son parcours professionnel