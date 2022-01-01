RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PUBLIQUE- Locmine 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Laennec (Locmine)- Locmine 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Locmine 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Jp Calloc H- Locmine 1987 - 1989
-
SAINT MICHEL- Priziac 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
Base Sous-marine- Lorient
on m'appelait "fils du Commandant" : )1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Imprimerie Questembertoise - Infographiste (Production)- Questembert 1999 - 2002
-
Imprimerie Iov Communication - Infographiste (Communication)- Arradon 2002 - 2003
-
Stanhome Kiotis - Infographiste (Communication)- La gacilly 2007 - 2007
Parcours club
-
FAKE PROJECT- Rennes 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane KERJOANT
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né le :
19 déc. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est cool, vous m'avez retrouvé !!! :)
Profession :
Infographiste
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphane KERJOANT a ajouté Base Sous-marine à son parcours militaire
-
Stéphane KERJOANT a reconnu Stéphane KERJOANT sur la photo CM2 1982-1983