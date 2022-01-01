Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • THEATRE LUXEMBOURG DE MEAUX  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Meaux

    REGISSEUR SON ET LUMIERE

    1994 - 1999

  • Disneyland Paris  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  marne la vallee

    TECH AUDIO DINSEY VILLAGE puis REGISSEUR GENERAL SPECIAL EVENT DISNEY VILLAGE

    1999 - 2004

  • FIVE ELEMENTS SARL  - GÃ©rant fondateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Montreuil 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephane LAHTERMAN

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT JEAN LES DEUX JUMEAUX, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut! Marié, 2 enfants, et toujours dans le domaine du spectacle. A bientot j'espere.

  • Profession :

    Directeur de production

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Gabon - - Irlande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Jordanie - Kazakhstan - Liban - Malte - Maroc - - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Congo - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Russie - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :