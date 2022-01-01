RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Jean-les-Deux-Jumeaux dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Cornillon (Meaux)- Meaux
MATERNELLE1972 - 1974
Ecole Marche (Meaux)- Meaux
DU CP AU CM21974 - 1979
Collège Henri Iv- Meaux 1979 - 1985
Lycée Henri Moissan- Meaux 1985 - 1986
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux
SECONDE PREMIERE G ET BAC G21986 - 1989
Centre D'etudes Superieures Comptables Et Financieres (Cescf / Icoges)- Paris
DPECF - DECF1989 - 1992
CESCF- Paris
DPECF - DECF1989 - 1992
Parcours club
CS MEAUX NATATION- Meaux 1977 - 1987
CLUB HIPPIQUE DE MEAUX- Meaux 1980 - 1988
SPECTACLE HISTORIQUE- Meaux
TECHNICIEN, RESPONSABLE AUDIO1982 - 1995
CS MEAUX- Meaux 1990 - 1992
LES PRINCES- Chelles
GUARD DROIT, VICE PRESIDENT1990 - 1993
LES RAFALES- Paris
GUARD DROIT1993 - 1994
Parcours militaire
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau
CLASSE 92/12 + PEG FEVRIER 93 - PESO MARS 931992 - 1993
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris
ARMURIER TRANSMISSION - SOUS OFFICIER ADJOINT AU RESPONSABLE ARMURERIE1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
THEATRE LUXEMBOURG DE MEAUX - Cadre technique (Technique)- Meaux
REGISSEUR SON ET LUMIERE1994 - 1999
Disneyland Paris - Cadre technique (Technique)- marne la vallee
TECH AUDIO DINSEY VILLAGE puis REGISSEUR GENERAL SPECIAL EVENT DISNEY VILLAGE1999 - 2004
FIVE ELEMENTS SARL - GÃ©rant fondateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Montreuil 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane LAHTERMAN
Vit Ã :
SAINT JEAN LES DEUX JUMEAUX, France
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut! Marié, 2 enfants, et toujours dans le domaine du spectacle. A bientot j'espere.
Profession :
Directeur de production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
