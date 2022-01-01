RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Alès dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Saint maur des fosses 1980 - 1984
ECOLE GROUPE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Villejuif 1984 - 1986
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Le kremlin bicetre 1986 - 1988
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Le kremlin bicetre 1988 - 1990
Collège Mercier Saint-paul- Meulan 1990 - 1993
CFA ROGER POTIN- Saint germain en laye 1993 - 1997
CFA ITEVEC CENTRE ROGER POTIN CCIV- Saint germain en laye 1993 - 1997
ESTC- Versailles 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
JOKER - Commercial CHR (Commercial)- Paris 1997 - 1999
Ocp Répartition - 75019 - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1999 - 2000
Cocktail Distribution - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Les mureaux 2000 - 2014
Ananaweb France - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- La chaze de peyre 2016 - maintenant
Planet Shopping - Marketing manager (Marketing)- Saint chely d'apcher 2017 - 2018
Planet Shopping - Président (Direction générale)- Saint chely d'apcher 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Regiment+de+tirailleur- Epinal 2000 - 2000
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stephane LAIGNEAU
Vit à :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Http://www.ananaweb.com
http://www.chasseur-et-compagnie.com
Profession :
Dirigeant - Planet Shopping
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
