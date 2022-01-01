RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Villeneuve-sur-Lot dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Primaire Victor Hugo- Ermont 1972 - 1978
Collège Jean Moulin- Sannois 1978 - 1980
Collège Le Rosaire- Saint leu la foret 1980 - 1981
Collège Jules Ferry- Ermont 1981 - 1982
Ecole De Coiffure Privée Bernard Cordier Meilleur Ouvrier De France Paris- Paris 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
Garage Trubert- Persan 1988 - 2002
SAMSIC - Agent de propretÃ© et d'hygiÃ¨ne (Autre)- Villeneuve sur lot 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LAJON
Vit Ã :
VILLENEUVE SUR LOT, France
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
