Parcours
Parcours club
-
CLUB DE JODO DE ROCHECORBON- Rochecorbon 1974 - 1995
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Vouvray)- Vouvray 1977 - 1979
-
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Vouvray 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint-grégoire- Tours 1983 - 1987
-
Fac De Bio (Sciences De La Vie)- Tours 1987 - 1990
-
Rennes 1 - Sciences Vie & Environnement (Sve)- Rennes 1990 - 1992
-
DESS PAYSAGES- Tours 1993 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LEBRETON
-
Vit Ã :
MENETOU COUTURE, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 nov. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous et amitiés à tous ceux qui me reconnaitront.
Profession :
Chef d'un Service environnement (en collectivitÃ©)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
