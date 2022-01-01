StÃ©phane LELIEVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA FERRIERE- Orvault 1975 - 1979
-
LA FERRIERE- Orvault 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel La Chauvinière- Nantes 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Saint nazaire 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Livet- Nantes 1988 - 1989
Parcours club
-
ASPTT- Saint herblain 1992 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LELIEVRE
-
Vit Ã :
CONCARNEAU, France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien Orange
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane LELIEVRE a reconnu StÃ©phane LELIEVRE sur la photo classe de Cm2
-
StÃ©phane LELIEVRE a reconnu StÃ©phane LELIEVRE sur la photo Stage à Lacanau