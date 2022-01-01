StÃ©phane LEPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Mendes-france (Quevreville La Poterie)- Quevreville la poterie 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Emile Verhaeren- Bonsecours 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Marcel Sembat- Sotteville les rouen 1986 - 1989
-
Marcel Sembat- Sotteville 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Rouen 1989 - 1992
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers- Lille 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'arts Et Métiers (Ensam)- Paris 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
VERRERIES DU COURVAL- Senarpont 1997 - 2000
-
Apm Group - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Argentan 2000 - 2003
-
Sermo- Sable sur sarthe 2003 - 2004
-
Renault Sas Le Mans - Chef d'Atelier de Production puis chef de projet industriel (Technique)- Le mans 2005 - 2015
-
Cadres En Mission Le Mans - Consultant en gestion de projet et performance de la production : en prospection de missions (Technique)- Le mans 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LEPONT
-
Vit Ã :
SOUILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 janv. 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur conseil
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo Math Sup Technologiques
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a ajoutÃ© Cadres En Mission Le Mans Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a ajoutÃ© Renault Sas Le Mans Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo 2nde 8 86/87
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo 1ère E 87/88
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo Terminale E 88/89
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo SUP T
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo MAth SUP/SPE T
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo Primaire
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a reconnu StÃ©phane LEPONT sur la photo CM1/CM2
-
StÃ©phane LEPONT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Marcel Sembat Ã son parcours scolaire