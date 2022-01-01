StÃ©phane LEPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • VERRERIES DU COURVAL

     -  Senarpont 1997 - 2000

  • Apm Group  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Argentan 2000 - 2003

  • Sermo

     -  Sable sur sarthe 2003 - 2004

  • Renault Sas Le Mans  - Chef d'Atelier de Production puis chef de projet industriel (Technique)

     -  Le mans 2005 - 2015

  • Cadres En Mission Le Mans  - Consultant en gestion de projet et performance de la production : en prospection de missions (Technique)

     -  Le mans 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane LEPONT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SOUILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 janv. 1971 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur conseil

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :