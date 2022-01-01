StÃ©phane MAO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecoles Primaires à Kernevel- Kernevel 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Germain Pensivy- Rosporden 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Gueguin- Concarneau 1993 - 1997
Parcours club
-
CLUB DE NATATION LES ORQUES- Rosporden 1990 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga) - Stagiaire (Autre)- Auxerre 1998 - 1998
-
Bt Saint Aubin D'aubigne - Gendarme adjoint Volontaire (Autre)- Saint aubin d'aubigne 1999 - 2000
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 2000 - 2001
-
Escadron 15/7 De Gendarmerie Mobile - Gendarme mobile (Autre)- Sarreguemines 2001 - 2007
-
GENDARMERIE MARITIME PSZP BREST - Gendarme (Autre)- Brest 2007 - 2010
-
Vcsm P.613 Charente - Gendarme maritime- Rochefort 2007 - 2012
-
Vcsm P613 Charente - Gendarme maritime- La rochelle 2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
P.s.i.g.lorient- Lorient 1998 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane MAO
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEDOUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 mai 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gendarme Maritime
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
