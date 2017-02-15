StÃ©phane MERIEULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Rouen 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Barbey D'aurevilly- Rouen 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1992 - 1995
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'electricité Et De Mécanique (Ensem)- Nancy 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
ONERA - Scientifique du Contingent (Technique)- Chatillon
Scientifique du contingent. Simulation numÃ©riques sur l''aÃ©rodynamique de rotors d''hÃ©licoptÃ¨res1998 - 1999
-
CATEP INTERNATIONAL - IngÃ©nieur Commercial (Commercial)- Senonches
IngÃ©nieur commercial export. Produits de transmission mÃ©canique.2000 - 2001
-
Areva T&D (Areva) - IngÃ©nieur des Ventes (Commercial)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2001 - 2007
-
Areva T&D (Areva) - IngÃ©nieur des Ventes Industrie (Commercial)- ROUEN 2007 - 2009
-
Areva - Directeur Commercial RÃ©gional (Commercial)- MARSEILLE 2009 - 2011
-
Schneider Electric - Directeur Segment Power Generation Business Energy (Commercial)- RUEIL MALMAISON 2011 - 2015
-
Schneider-electric - Key Account Manager (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison 2015 - 2019
-
Schneider-electric - Marketing Manager Power Systems (Marketing)- Rueil malmaison 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane MERIEULT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 juil. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marketing manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a ajoutÃ© Schneider-electric Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo CM2
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo CM2
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo cm2 - ce2
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo 3e 2
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo Spé P 1993-1994
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a reconnu StÃ©phane MERIEULT sur la photo Terminal C4
-
StÃ©phane MERIEULT a ajoutÃ© Schneider-electric Ã son parcours professionnel