StÃ©phane MERIEULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ONERA  - Scientifique du Contingent (Technique)

     -  Chatillon

    Scientifique du contingent. Simulation numÃ©riques sur l''aÃ©rodynamique de rotors d''hÃ©licoptÃ¨res

    1998 - 1999

  • CATEP INTERNATIONAL  - IngÃ©nieur Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Senonches

    IngÃ©nieur commercial export. Produits de transmission mÃ©canique.

    2000 - 2001

  • Areva T&D (Areva)  - IngÃ©nieur des Ventes (Commercial)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 2001 - 2007

  • Areva T&D (Areva)  - IngÃ©nieur des Ventes Industrie (Commercial)

     -  ROUEN 2007 - 2009

  • Areva  - Directeur Commercial RÃ©gional (Commercial)

     -  MARSEILLE 2009 - 2011

  • Schneider Electric  - Directeur Segment Power Generation Business Energy (Commercial)

     -  RUEIL MALMAISON 2011 - 2015

  • Schneider-electric  - Key Account Manager (Commercial)

     -  Rueil malmaison 2015 - 2019

  • Schneider-electric  - Marketing Manager Power Systems (Marketing)

     -  Rueil malmaison 2020 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane MERIEULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    30 juil. 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Marketing manager

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :