Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Chateauneuf Du Faou)- Chateauneuf du faou 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame Des Portes- Chateauneuf du faou 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Landerneau
Bac F11988 - 1991
-
Lycée Chaptal- Saint brieuc
BTS Productique1991 - 1993
-
ISERPA- Angers
Spécialiste + Expert GPAO1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
USC- Chateauneuf du faou 1978 - 1991
-
Chevreuils De Saint Goazec- Saint goazec 1991 - 1996
-
Herbadilla- La chevroliere 2012 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
-
PLASTIVALOIRE - Responsable informatique et GPAO (Informatique)- Langeais 1995 - 1999
-
Cegid - Consultant Avant-Vente Industrie (Commercial)- LYON 1999 - 2007
-
Sage - Ingénieur Avant-Vente Expert Solution ERP (Commercial)- NANTES 2007 - 2013
-
PRODWARE - Responsable avant-Vente Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Commercial)- Nantes 2013 - 2020
-
IFS FRANCE - Consultant Avant-Vente (Commercial)- Mulhouse 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane MEROUR
-
Vit à :
LA CHEVROLIERE, France
-
Né le :
9 déc. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant AVant-Vente
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
