Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • PLASTIVALOIRE  - Responsable informatique et GPAO (Informatique)

     -  Langeais 1995 - 1999

  • Cegid  - Consultant Avant-Vente Industrie (Commercial)

     -  LYON 1999 - 2007

  • Sage  - Ingénieur Avant-Vente Expert Solution ERP (Commercial)

     -  NANTES 2007 - 2013

  • PRODWARE  - Responsable avant-Vente Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 2013 - 2020

  • IFS FRANCE  - Consultant Avant-Vente (Commercial)

     -  Mulhouse 2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane MEROUR

  • Vit à :

    LA CHEVROLIERE, France

  • Né le :

    9 déc. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant AVant-Vente

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :