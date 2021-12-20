StÃ©phane MORIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HIPPOLYTE BAYARD- Breteuil 1974 - 1980
-
Lycée Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1980 - 1982
-
INSTITUTION DU SAINT ESPRIT- Beauvais 1980 - 1982
-
Ecole Sacre Coeur (Breteuil)- Breteuil 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Sacré-coeur- Breteuil 1982 - 1985
-
LP LA PROVIDENCE- Amiens 1985 - 1990
Parcours club
-
Maison De La Forêt- Saint germain en laye 1977 - 1978
Parcours militaire
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux 1990 - 1990
-
1er Régiment De Commandement Et De Soutien- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
EREM - BOBINEUR (Production)- Wavignies 1991 - 1991
-
EREM - Bobineur (Production)- Wavignies 1991 - 1991
-
Centrale Thermique Edf De Porcheville - Rondier (Production)- Porcheville
Equipe 3 , CDQ Michel HOCQUET et ACQ : Gilbert GODDE et tous les autres: GÃ©gÃ©, Michel, Jean-Pierre, Frabrice, Laurent, Pascal, Pat, Jean-Daniel, Daniel, Cyrille ......1992 - 1995
-
Edf - Electricité De France- PORCHEVILLE 1992 - 1995
-
Centrale Thermique (Edf - Electricité De France) - Rondier (Production)- PORCHEVILLE 1992 - 1995
-
NuclÃ©aire - CNPE (Edf - Electricité De France) - Rondier/Technicien (Production)- FLAMANVILLE 1995 - 2002
-
NuclÃ©aire - CNPE (Edf - Electricité De France) - Technicien conduite (Production)- CIVAUX 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane MORIN
-
Vit Ã :
LUSSAC LES CHATEAUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 sept. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous les anciens........20/12/2021.
Profession :
Technicien CNPE de Civaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
