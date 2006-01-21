Stephane NOLLET

Saint wendel

incorporation le 1 er juin 1983 il y avait une grÃ¨ve des trains et je pensais ne jamais arriver Ã metz au centre de dispatching.Puis direction St Wendel, je me demandais ou j''Ã©tais tombÃ©, les ordres pleuvaient de partout, nous Ã©tions pommÃ©s.Puis nous avons intÃ©grÃ© le 11 escadron et nous avons apris Ã nous connaÃ®tre et Ã vivre en groupe.