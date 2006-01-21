Stephane NOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
SAINT VINCENT- Tourcoing 1966 - 1970
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1969 - 1975
Ecole Primaire Gambetta ( Petit Lycée)- Tourcoing 1969 - 1975
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1975 - 1977
E.i.c- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
L.i.c.p.- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing 1977 - 1980
COLBERT- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
Lycée Professionnel Colbert- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
Parcours club
CLUB DE JEUNES DE LA RUE DU RHIN- Tourcoing 1979 - 1983
ASORT- Tourcoing
PrÃ©sident2003 - maintenant
Association Des Sous-officiers De Reserve De Tourcoing- Tourcoing
PrÃ©sident2003 - maintenant
CERCLE MILITAIRE- Tourcoing
Depuis le 21 janvier 2006 Vice-prÃ©sident2003 - maintenant
JC FOREST SUR MARQUE- Forest sur marque 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
DESSAUVAGES - Autre (Autre)- Mouvaux
Ã©lectricien1980 - 1983
Pompes Masure & Fils - ElectromÃ©canicien (Technique)- Tourcoing 1985 - 1985
-
Ã©lectromÃ©canicien1986 - 1988
Massé - Autre (Autre)- Tourcoing
Ã©lectromÃ©canicien1986 - 1988
VICKERS RONEO - Cadre technique (Technique)- Bagnolet
Agence de LILLE1988 - 1995
ERGAM RONEO - Cadre technique (Technique)- Bagnolet
Agence de LILLE1988 - 1992
Ronéo - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Neuilly sur seine
Agence de LILLE1992 - 1995
MINOLTA FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Carrieres sur seine
Agence de LILLE1995 - 2000
MINOLTA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Carrieres sur seine
Agence de LILLE1995 - 2000
COPY CENTRE - GÃ©rant (Commercial)- Seclin
SociÃ©tÃ© que j'ai crÃ©Ã©e en 1997 avec mon associÃ© philippe nous sommes 32000 - maintenant
JUDO CLUB FORESTOIS - ADMINISTRATEUR- Forest sur marque 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
1er Régiment De Cuirassiers Carpiagne- Carnoux en provence 1983 - 1984
-
1 Er Regiment De Cuirassiers- Saint wendel
incorporation le 1 er juin 1983 il y avait une grÃ¨ve des trains et je pensais ne jamais arriver Ã metz au centre de dispatching.Puis direction St Wendel, je me demandais ou j''Ã©tais tombÃ©, les ordres pleuvaient de partout, nous Ã©tions pommÃ©s.Puis nous avons intÃ©grÃ© le 11 escadron et nous avons apris Ã nous connaÃ®tre et Ã vivre en groupe.1983 - 1984
-
1er Régiment De Cuirassiers- Neunkirchen (miltenberg)
incorporation le 1 er juin 1983 il y avait une grÃ¨ve des trains et je pensais ne jamais arriver Ã metz au centre de dispatching.Puis direction St Wendel, je me demandais ou j''Ã©tais tombÃ©, les ordres pleuvaient de partout, nous Ã©tions pommÃ©s.Puis nous avons intÃ©grÃ© le 11 escadron et nous avons apris Ã nous connaÃ®tre et Ã vivre en groupe.1983 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane NOLLET
Vit Ã :
HEM, France
NÃ© le :
24 sept. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié j'ai 4 enfants.J'aimerais retrouver d'anciens camarades de régiment, dÂ’école, de travail et les copains et copines de jeunesse surtout ceux du Club de jeunes de la rue du Rhin.
Souvenez vous: le Zoom; le Zèbre à carreau, le Skyline,
Ancien du 1 er régiment de Cuirassiers viens nous rejoindre a l'association des anciens :Array. et vive St Georges. Ou si tu as été BCH CCH MDL MDC SGT SCH ADJ ADC MAJOR tu peux nous rejoindre a l'ASORT association des sous officiers de réserve de tourcoing, ou celle de ton secteur en contactant la FNASOR. http://www.fnasor.asso.fr/ Pour me contacter. nollet@aol.com mon adresse msn : nollet59@hotmail.fr 03.20.73.18.07 adresse du site venez nous visiter http://asort.free.fr http://asort.skyrock.com/ à bientôt. STEF
Profession :
GÃ©rant de socIÃ©tÃ© / Commercial / Reprographe
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
