Stephane NOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • DESSAUVAGES  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Mouvaux

    Ã©lectricien

    1980 - 1983

  • Pompes Masure & Fils  - ElectromÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  Tourcoing 1985 - 1985

  • TEINTURERIE DES FRANCS  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Tourcoing

    Ã©lectromÃ©canicien

    1986 - 1988

  • Massé  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Tourcoing

    Ã©lectromÃ©canicien

    1986 - 1988

  • VICKERS RONEO  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Bagnolet

    Agence de LILLE

    1988 - 1995

  • ERGAM RONEO  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Bagnolet

    Agence de LILLE

    1988 - 1992

  • Ronéo  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Neuilly sur seine

    Agence de LILLE

    1992 - 1995

  • MINOLTA FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Carrieres sur seine

    Agence de LILLE

    1995 - 2000

  • MINOLTA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Carrieres sur seine

    Agence de LILLE

    1995 - 2000

  • COPY CENTRE  - GÃ©rant (Commercial)

     -  Seclin

    SociÃ©tÃ© que j'ai crÃ©Ã©e en 1997 avec mon associÃ© philippe nous sommes 3

    2000 - maintenant

  • JUDO CLUB FORESTOIS  - ADMINISTRATEUR

     -  Forest sur marque 2009 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 1er Régiment De Cuirassiers Carpiagne

     -  Carnoux en provence 1983 - 1984

  • 1er Regiment De Cuirassiers

     -  Allemagne en provence 1983 - 1984

  • 1 Er Regiment De Cuirassiers

     -  Saint wendel

    incorporation le 1 er juin 1983 il y avait une grÃ¨ve des trains et je pensais ne jamais arriver Ã  metz au centre de dispatching.Puis direction St Wendel, je me demandais ou j''Ã©tais tombÃ©, les ordres pleuvaient de partout, nous Ã©tions pommÃ©s.Puis nous avons intÃ©grÃ© le 11 escadron et nous avons apris Ã  nous connaÃ®tre et Ã  vivre en groupe.

    1983 - 1984

  • 1er Regiment De Cuirassier

     -  Saint wendel 1983 - 1984

  • SAINT WENDEL

     -  Allemagne en provence 1983 - 1984

  • 1er Régiment De Cuirassiers

     -  Neunkirchen (miltenberg)

    incorporation le 1 er juin 1983 il y avait une grÃ¨ve des trains et je pensais ne jamais arriver Ã  metz au centre de dispatching.Puis direction St Wendel, je me demandais ou j''Ã©tais tombÃ©, les ordres pleuvaient de partout, nous Ã©tions pommÃ©s.Puis nous avons intÃ©grÃ© le 11 escadron et nous avons apris Ã  nous connaÃ®tre et Ã  vivre en groupe.

    1983 - 1984

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stephane NOLLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    HEM, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 sept. 1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié j'ai 4 enfants.J'aimerais retrouver d'anciens camarades de régiment, dÂ’école, de travail et les copains et copines de jeunesse surtout ceux du Club de jeunes de la rue du Rhin.
    Souvenez vous: le Zoom; le Zèbre à carreau, le Skyline,
    Ancien du 1 er régiment de Cuirassiers viens nous rejoindre a l'association des anciens :Array. et vive St Georges. Ou si tu as été BCH CCH MDL MDC SGT SCH ADJ ADC MAJOR tu peux nous rejoindre a l'ASORT association des sous officiers de réserve de tourcoing, ou celle de ton secteur en contactant la FNASOR. http://www.fnasor.asso.fr/ Pour me contacter. nollet@aol.com mon adresse msn : nollet59@hotmail.fr 03.20.73.18.07 adresse du site venez nous visiter http://asort.free.fr http://asort.skyrock.com/ à bientôt. STEF

  • Profession :

    GÃ©rant de socIÃ©tÃ© / Commercial / Reprographe

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :