Stéphane NOUADJE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AIRLIB  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Aeroport d'orly 2000 - 2003

  • Air France Klm  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  AEROPORT D'ORLY 2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :