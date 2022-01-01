Stéphane NOUADJE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GROUPE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Villejuif 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Lurçat- Villejuif 1991 - 1995
-
DARIUS MILHAUD- Villejuif 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Climatique Jean Prévost- Villard de lans 1997 - 1999
-
Université Denis Diderot : Paris Vii- Paris 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis- Massy 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
AIRLIB - Informaticien (Informatique)- Aeroport d'orly 2000 - 2003
-
Air France Klm - Informaticien (Informatique)- AEROPORT D'ORLY 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane NOUADJE
-
Vit à :
THIAIS, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire