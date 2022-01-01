Stephane RAVENEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Carnot (Sorcy Saint Martin)- Sorcy saint martin 1980 - 1987
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Henri Vogt- Commercy 1992 - 1999
Parcours club
-
CSE- Euville 1993 - 2000
-
LAS HANDBALL- Void vacon 2000 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SAUVAGEAU COMMERCY SOUDURE- Commercy 1999 - 2001
-
Mpb- Ligny en barrois 2001 - 2003
-
Valmeca- Vaucouleurs 2003 - 2013
-
Safran Aero Composite - Superviseur (Production)- Commercy 2014 - 2022
-
Ab Compagnie Des Plastiques - Chef d'atelier (Production)- Toul 2022 - 2022
-
KOPO - Technicien d'usinage (Production)- Commercy 2022 - 2023
-
Saint-gobain Pam - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)- Foug 2023 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 133 Nancy-ochey- Ochey
fusillier commandos de l'air cocoy quoi1999 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane RAVENEL
-
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ContremaÃ®tre
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
-
