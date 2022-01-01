Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Exupery- Maisons alfort 1973 - 1981
-
ECOLE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY- Maisons alfort 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Maisons alfort 1980 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ a reconnu Stephane MARTINEZ sur la photo Cm2
-
Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ a reconnu Stephane MARTINEZ sur la photo CM2 - 7éme A
-
Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Saint Exupery Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© ECOLE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Stephane ROYER-MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© Collège Edouard Herriot Ã son parcours scolaire