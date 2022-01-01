StÃ©phane SCHUDY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PASTEUR- Colmar 1976 - 1978
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Colmar 1978 - 1985
-
Collège Pfeffel- Colmar 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Francois Truffaut- Argentan 1988 - 1989
-
Collège - Lycée Esat De Giel- Giel courteilles 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Mezen- Alencon 1992 - 1993
-
Cfai, Adfi De L'orne- Alencon 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Mezen- Alencon 1994 - 1996
-
Institut Supérieur De Formation- Alencon 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
La Soudure Moderne - Tourneur-Fraiseur sur Commande NumÃ©rique (Production)- Argentan 1997 - 1997
-
LIEBHERR FRANCE - Plieur-Oxycoupeur (Production)- Colmar 1998 - 1998
-
Fort James - Ouvrier SpÃ©cialisÃ© (Production)- Kunheim 1998 - 1998
-
BINGER FRANCE - Monteur MÃ©canicien (Production)- Niederhergheim 1999 - 1999
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Metteur au Point (Production)- MULHOUSE 1999 - 2000
-
Aluminium Pechiney - Rectifieur (Production)- NEUF BRISACH 2000 - 2001
-
HYDRONIC SA - Monteur (Production)- Mortagne au perche 2001 - 2002
-
Faurecia - ContrÃ´leur (Production)- FLERS 2003 - 2004
-
Renault Trucks - Gestionnaire de rÃ©paration contenants (Production)- BLAINVILLE SUR ORNE 2005 - 2005
-
Renault Trucks - Concepteur et Monteur de chariot Kitting (Production)- BLAINVILLE SUR ORNE 2005 - 2006
-
Mdp - OpÃ©rateur et Aide RÃ¨gleur sur emboutisseuse (Production)- La ferte mace 2007 - 2007
-
MASONEILAN - ContrÃ´leur QualitÃ© (Production)- Conde sur noireau 2007 - 2007
-
FOI SYSTEME GRAPHIC - Responsable d'atelier (Production)- Livarot 2007 - 2007
-
Les Verrerie De L'orne - OpÃ©rateur (Production)- Gace 2008 - 2008
-
FEVI INTERNATIONAL - Monteur Polyvalent (Production)- La vespiere 2008 - 2009
-
UGITECH - Dessinateur industriel (Technique)- Brionne 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane SCHUDY
-
Vit Ã :
BRIOUZE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai pas le temps!
Profession :
Dessinateur industriel
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
