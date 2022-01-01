Stephane STEPHANE BLATRIX (BLATRIX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA PLAINE- Sainte foy les lyon 1975 - 1984
-
Collège Les Battières- Lyon 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Lyon 1989 - 1994
-
Institut Supérieur Des Techniques Productiques- Saint etienne 2006 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Merial- LYON
chef de projet1995 - 2000
-
Merial - ingénieur (Technique)- SAINT PRIEST
chef de projet senior2000 - maintenant
-
Boehringer Ingelheim - Responsable Pole Automation (Technique)- Saint priest 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane STEPHANE BLATRIX (BLATRIX)
-
Vit à :
VALENCIN, France
-
Né le :
16 avril 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message ...
Profession :
Ingénieur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Botswana - Chine - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Thaïlande - Turquie
-
Stephane STEPHANE BLATRIX (BLATRIX) a ajouté Boehringer Ingelheim à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane STEPHANE BLATRIX (BLATRIX) a reconnu Stephane BLATRIX sur la photo LE SEMNOZ